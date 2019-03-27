COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The maximum number of scholarships allowed for all college football teams without bans or limitations of any kind is 85 players and at Ohio State, these players are usually recruited as the best or one of the best players in their region of where they play high school football.

However, there are always instances were players that weren't recruited as hard can walk-on to the program and look to contribute to the team even without being on scholarship and that was the path that now-redshirt senior wide receiver C.J. Saunders had to walk.

Even after adding a scholarship, it has been a struggle for the 5-foot-10, 190-pound native from Dublin, Ohio to see the field and even with star fifth-year players Terry McLaurin, Johnnie Dixon and Parris Campbell leaving the program for NFL aspirations, it still remains a bit of an uphill battle, but not one Saunders hasn't faced his whole life and college career.

Saunders said to look back on his journey from walk-on to a fifth-year senior on scholarship is something to sit back and appreciate, but the focus for him is to help as many teammates as he can while looking for some crucial playing time this year for himself in his final year at Ohio State.

"I've thought about it before and it's really cool to just think of where I came from and just thankful for the people that have helped me get there," Saunders said. "But also, just hit a different level where like this is the last year, so what do I have to do to make that happen with still having that attitude of where'd you come from."