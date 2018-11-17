COLLEGE PARK, Md.-- In just eleven games in his career, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has proved himself to be one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever walk the campus of The Ohio State University by breaking two single-season passing records all while leading the Buckeyes to an exhilarating 52-51 overtime victory.

Haskins went 28-38 passing for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, all while adding a career-high 15 carries for 59 yards and three touchdowns. His performance helps him pass Joe Germaine for most passing yards in a season and then J.T. Barrett for passing touchdowns in a season.

Haskins said while the newly obtained records are very humbling, to be able to achieve that in his home state in front of his friends and family, also against the school he once committed to making it even more special.

"Whether we win or lose, we got to remain strong in what we do as a group and as a team," Haskins said. "Just being able to play in front of my family, friends and of course, people that I grow up with and played against in high school, same class together and all of that. I knew a lot of kids on the team, so I meant a lot for me to go there and play the game."