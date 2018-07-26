Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 07:14:12 -0500') }} football Edit

IMG Media Day: Players predict where other players will land

Rob Cassidy and Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

YAHOO SPORTS COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL IS HERE! ... Sign up here for free

MORE COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL: Biggest risks | Potential busts | Top 20 sleepers | 25 freshmen worth drafting

Wks01m6qodzaqjduwhbx
Deyavie Hammond
Rivals.com

BRADENTON, Fla. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to forecast where the nation’s top prospects will end up going to college, but sometimes part of the information gathering process involves asking other prospects where they think their friends and teammates will sign. At Wednesday’s IMG Academy Media Day, we asked some of the school’s players where their teammates will land. Some of the answers were pretty enlightening.

MORE: Takeaways from IMG Media Day | Five interesting tidbits from college football media days

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

EVAN NEAL 

Wgxv0zmrszsdkxzfbjf6
Evan Neal
Rivals.com

The Pick: Georgia

Why: “I think he’s going to go there with Nolan Smith.” - Arkansas defensive end commit Eric Gregory

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “I’m pretty confident.” – Georgia defensive end commit Nolan Smith

The Pick: Miami

Why: “I think that’s where he will go.” – LSU offensive line commit Charles Turner

The Pick: Miami

Why: “I don’t know, but if I have to guess I’ll say he’s going to Miami. He’s from the state.” – Three-star athlete Montavious Brini

The Pick: Miami

Why: “I think he picks Miami over Florida State.” – Four-star running back Noah Cain

The Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think it’s between Florida State and Miami and my pick is going to be Florida State.” – Arkansas wide receiver commit Shamar Nash

The Pick: Florida State

Why: “We both enjoyed our time up there. I think just seeing him on that visit …” – Three-star quarterback David Baldwin

The Pick: Florida State

Why: “He’s a Florida guy. They gravitate toward Florida schools, and I think he likes FSU a lot.” Oregon wide receiver commit Josh Delgado

The Pick: LSU

Why: “I know they guy. We talk. I’ll just say that.” – Four-star linebacker Mikel Jones

TREY SANDERS 

Eiinvfvjxpghvqiui9dh
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Pick: Florida or Texas

Why: “Maybe one of those two. Those seem to be the favorites.” Clemson kicker commit Aidan Swanson

The Pick: Florida or Texas

Why: “He’s all over the place so who knows, but I think it’s probably Florida or Texas. One of them.” - Baldwin

The Pick: Florida

Why: “Maybe. I’m not that confident on that one.” – Turner

The Pick: Florida

Why: “He will probably want to stay home and play for the Gators.” Tennessee offensive line commit Chris Akporoghene

The Pick: Texas

Why: “I think it’s between Texas and Auburn, but I think he picks Texas.” – Nash

The Pick: Texas

Why: “Trey is up in the air, but I’ll say Texas. Barely.” – Jones

The Pick: Texas

Why: “He’s a difficult (read), but I think he's going to go to Texas.” – Delgado

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “I always see him wearing Alabama gear so I’m going to go with Alabama.” – Gregory

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “Toss up – Alabama or Texas – but mostly Alabama.” – Smith

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “When we went to Alabama together you could tell how much he liked it. You could just tell he was feeling it.” – Three-star wide receiver Michael Redding

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “Probably Alabama. I think Alabama.” – Cain

DEYAVIE HAMMOND 

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “He’ll probably go there. I mean, that was the only place he was committed and the only place he talks about.” – Jones

The Pick: Alabama

Why: “Definitely.” – Smith

The Pick: Alabama or Florida State

Why: “He was committed to Alabama, but I know FSU is one of his top schools now, so one of those.” -- Baldwin

The Pick: Texas A&M or Florida State

Why: “I don’t have a pick out of the two, but I know he likes those schools.” – Turner

The Pick: Florida State

Why: “He’s a Florida guy and decommitted from Alabama, so I think he already had FSU in mind.” – Delgado

The Pick: Florida State

Why: “I think that’s his top school, so I’ll say he might go there. He’s going to try to stay home.” -- Redding

The Pick: Florida State

Why: “Last time I talked to him, he said he was pretty high on Florida State.” – Four-star offensive lineman Evan Neal

The Pick: Florida

Why: “Fridge might end up anywhere … you don’t know where his mind be at. But I could see him at Florida.” - Cain

NOAH CAIN 

Rjs7xazhjanjd9mheesa
Noah Cain
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Pick: Texas or Ohio State

Why: “I’m not going to put his business out there. (Ed) Orgeron might not be at LSU that long. SEC ain’t no joke. He might be gone.” – Smith

The Pick: Ohio State

Why: “I’m not sure, but he always has a good time when he goes up there, so that’s my pick.” – Redding

The Pick: Texas

Why: “I just think he’s going to end up going back to Texas – going back home.” – Brini

The Pick: Auburn, LSU or Texas

Why: “I don’t talk to him too much about where he’s going to go, so I could see him at a lot places, but if I have to guess I think either Auburn, LSU or Texas.” - Delgado

The Pick: Auburn or Texas

Why: “I heard he likes Auburn, but I think maybe Texas.” - Neal

The Pick: Texas or LSU

Why: “I think that’s who he talks about the most.” – Akporoghene

The Pick: LSU or Texas

Why: “Those are the schools I hear about the most with him.” – Swanson

The Pick: LSU

Why: “I think he’s going to The Boot.” – Gregory

The Pick: LSU

Why: “He’s from the boot. He’s going to LSU.” -- Jones

The Pick: LSU

Why: “It’s going to be either Texas or LSU and I’m going with LSU.” – Nash

The Pick: LSU

Why: “I want him to come to LSU with me, so that’s my pick.” – Turner

The Pick: LSU

Why: “He from The Boot, but maybe Auburn. Nah, I think LSU.” -- Baldwin

MIKEL JONES 

O885wb2ay3m3ahufos8g
Mikel Jones
Rivals.com

The Pick: Clemson

Why: “I hope he goes to Clemson.” – Swanson

The Pick: LSU

Why: “He’s been there and he’s always talking about them.” – Gregory

The Pick: LSU

Why: “It’s just his play style. They could use him well. It’s probably LSU but maybe he’ll stay in Florida.” – Delgado

The Pick: Miami

Why: “He’s from the crib, so I think he’ll stay home at Miami.” - Brini

The Pick: Miami

Why: “I think that’s where he’s probably going to go.” – Nash

The Pick: Miami

Why: “He’s from here, so he’ll stay in the state. I think probably Miami.” - Baldwin

The Pick: Miami, Florida or Florida State

Why: “I have no idea, but I want to say he’ll end up at a Florida school – one of the Big Three.” - Neal

The Pick: Kentucky

Why: “I want him to come to LSU, with me but I think if he doesn’t go to LSU he will go to Kentucky.” – Turner

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}