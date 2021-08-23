If team cannot play game will be considered a forfeit

The Big Ten has finally weighed in with an answer to the question about what will happen if a team is unable to line up and play due to missing too many players for COVID in the 2021 season. Last season the game was considered a “No Contest” and did not count in the record for either team. Ohio State had three of those No Contests in the ’20 season and had to wait until the last minute to find out if the Buckeyes would be eligible to participate in the Big Ten Championship Game.

That will not be the case for this season as the league has come out and followed suit with many other Autonomy Five leagues in declaring those games forfeits.

“In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today – the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled,” the Big Ten stated in a distributed media release. “That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings.”

If neither program is able to field a team, we will see a return to the No Contest.

“If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”