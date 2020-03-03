COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was learned on Tuesday that Ohio State running back Master Teague’s status is now listed as ‘unavailable’ for the time being as the Buckeyes have only recently opened spring football camp.

There is wild speculation as to the severity and length of any type of absence for Teague from the Buckeyes and it does open up a lot of questions in regard to what Ohio State’s plans at running back might be if Teague does in fact miss significant time.

Obviously, the Buckeyes are going to have to replace a 2,000-yard rusher with the departure of JK Dobbins and that is not an easy void to fill, even if the Buckeyes were to come into the season at full-strength.

That now is very much in question in light of any change in the health status of Teague and the question of when Marcus Crowley might be back at full-go, even if the Buckeyes are expecting him back for the start of the season.

Under the best of circumstances, the depth chart at running back was not going to be a deep one in 2020 after Ohio State went through a strange recruiting season where it appeared that they were set to land both Bijan Robinson and Jaylan Knighton, until they did not land either of them. Ohio State did land Miyan Williams, after flipping the in-state prospect from his Iowa State commitment but was unable to land a second back in the class as the scholarship math of 85 is a serious concern for the Buckeyes at this point.