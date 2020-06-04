In this edition, we look at some of the issues that plague the game today.

In the first part of this series, I looked at the issues that have arisen due to not having parity in scheduling as well as talking about the eventual need to break off the top-64 teams (or some number that makes sense) into their own division, free from some of the limitations that other programs face in terms of truly supporting the top level of college football.

Some of my suggestions (or edicts if I truly am the czar and given power to make and change policy) will seem like no-brainers, others may be a little bit more controversial.

While I am plenty busy with my day job, I would be more than willing (for a couple of bucks, of course) to sit atop the college football world and help shape the sport in positive direction.

College football really needs a commissioner, or better yet a czar, to lead the sport into the future.

A good rule, written poorly and adjudicated even worse. Look, we want football to be around for generations to come and some of the violent hits in this sport are not good for the longevity of the game and more importantly, the athletes who play this sport.

Pop in a tape from the 1980s and watching bodies flying around, head-hunting and crazy collisions and then fast-forward to today’s game where the athletes are bigger, stronger and faster, and it was a no-brainer that something had to do be done, especially as we are just starting to really see the effects of what CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) is having on persons who have suffered multiple concussions or concussion-like symptoms.

Protecting these athletes is of an utmost concern, and even the most ferocious fan out there would agree with that.

That does not mean that this is a well-written rule.

Ohio State fans have a several memorable targeting calls that stick out in their mind, most recently a call against Shaun Wade in the Fiesta Bowl in December of 2019 that ultimately changed the game, a game where Ohio State came out on fire and held the Clemson defense in check.

There have been other ones, both of the Bosa brothers saw games come to abrupt ends with those calls and the subsequent ejections.

We all know there is no place for violent launching type of tackles aimed at the head and neck of an opposing player. We also know that there is a need to change the style of tackling that most kids learned back in Pop Warner ball, where they would be instructed to “hit what you see, see what you hit”.

Rugby-style tackling has become more popular, the big hits have been curbed and we are moving in the right direction. But there are still times that a well-intentioned rule can go horribly wrong.

A “defenseless” player crouches, intentionally or unintentionally and a hit that would have been in the sternum suddenly is above the shoulders, all in the matter of fractions of a second. There is no intent there to deliver a punishing hit, there is no intention to “target” and now the player is off to the showers (at least that is being corrected in 2020, no more walk of shame) but that does not change the fact that the player is ejected and that can change the outcome of the game.

We know that officials don’t want to adjudicate “intention” when it comes to a football play. Gone are the days of the five-yard facemask, and let’s be real, that is because officials did not want to make that call of intent. Now everything is just 15-yards.

I would change the targeting rule to where there were two very specific degrees of targeting. Both would carry the 15-yard penalty, but only one would carry the ejection and that would be left for intentional, reckless and outright dangerous play. The other would be considered just a personal foul, maybe even with a warning, commit a second one in a game and get the gate (akin to a soccer yellow card). There are details still to be worked out on this.

There has to be some sort of relief for a player when it is a matter of him coming in and doing everything correctly, only to see things change in half a second when his moving target moves into a position that creates a targeting scenario.