College football really needs a commissioner, or better yet a czar, to lead the sport into the future. While I am plenty busy with my day job, I would be more than willing (for a couple of bucks, of course) to sit atop the college football world and help shape the sport in positive direction. Some of my suggestions (or edicts if I truly am the czar and given power to make and change policy) will seem like no-brainers, others may be a little bit more controversial. In the first part of this series, I looked at the issues that have arisen due to not having parity in scheduling as well as talking about the eventual need to break off the top-64 teams (or some number that makes sense) into their own division, free from some of the limitations that other programs face in terms of truly supporting the top level of college football. In part two, we talked about targeting and replay, how neither of these “improvements” have improved the game much. Sure, there have been some positives that have come out of each, be it in protecting players or batting about .600 in correcting incorrect calls, but neither have fully matured to what they were supposed to become. In this edition, we take a look at a few smaller items.

Too many bowl games

Everyone wants to feel like a winner, and I am all about opportunity but there are just too many bowl games at this juncture. More than 40 bowl games have created a situation where each year there are concerns that there will not be enough 6-6 teams to fill all of the games. Do we really want to be in a world where a 5-7 team makes a bowl game? Do we really want 6-6 teams in bowl games? Look, I understand that each of these games are good for the cities that hold the game, but you are not going to tell me that Lending Tree Bowl is going to really move the needle that much in Mobile (Ala.) when the MAC and Sun Belt send their non-champions to this game. I guess too many bowl games is better than not enough football and I am also one of those people who will sit down and watch as many games as possible. Take sports away from us for a couple of months and I would be willing to watch a couple of 0-6 NAIA teams play right around now. There just is no place for 40-plus bowl games. I am not sure if I have a scientific formula to decide how many bowl games should exist in Division I-FBS. Let’s take the four teams from the playoff out of the equation, plus the 12 teams out of the New Year’s Six. That leaves 114 teams. Let’s say that the top 30-percent of teams remaining should make bowl games. That comes in just shy of 19 more games. 19 plus six (New Year’s Six) plus equals 25 (not including the playoff). Where will the 15 or so games that get cut come from? I will leave that to my assistant czar to figure out.

Talking about bowl games

This one is going to go against everything that my background in television has taught me, but remember when New Year’s Day meant something? Remember when you could flip from game to game to game? I know the goal now is to get each game in its own window, away from other games, so people can see all of the games (at least most of them, there are a couple of games that run concurrently, but they are few). While it would not make sense to put all of the New Year’s Six games on top of each other and leaving all of the lower games in their own slots, the college football holiday of New Year’s Day means nothing really anymore. Move some of the December games to New Year’s Day, there are more than enough outlets that would love to air more games. Now, I know that ESPN is not going to want to give up its monopoly on bowl season, but is it really helping the sport to have the Juicyfruit Chewing Gum game on at 6pm on December 12th, when nobody is going to watch it? Moving bowl games out of those slots to New Year’s Day might also help attendance in a lot of these games when it is in a better window for students and fans to travel to a game. Plus, maybe it could clear up some inventory for the Division I-FCS playoffs as well as Division II and Division III. I know this is not going to happen without some strong-arming, but I am willing to bully the networks to fix this issue.

Quit trying to speed up games for the sake of speeding up games

I understand that people get upset with how long games are taking. The average Ohio State game took just about three hours and 19 minutes last season with three games taking 3.5 hours or more (Maryland, Michigan, Clemson). The Buckeyes only had two games that took less than three hours with both Nebraska and the regular season game against Wisconsin checking in at 2:50-plus. Television partners have not figured out how to block games out, DVRs don’t record whole games without runover windows added, games are missed and people grow impatient. But there has to be a way to fix this without adding to some of the running clocks and other tricks that they are putting in play to try and speed the game up while not addressing the real issue. The “red hat” is on the field too long with commercial stoppages. I understand as well as anyone that these commercials are what make everything go. These television contracts would not be where they are at with the amount of inventory that is shown during a game. There needs to be fewer breaks, even if it means adding a 30-second spot to many of the breaks or lengthening the quarter breaks by a minute. There is nothing more frustrating than a team scoring, kicking the extra point, going to break, coming back and kicking off, only to go back to break again. Clock stoppages are part of the game, a good part of the game, part of the strategy. I am sure these "let's get out of here in 2:30 also like the designated hitter in baseball. You are paying 75-bucks (if you are lucky) for a ticket, enjoy your day/night out and quit being in such a hurry. I would rather see the game slow down a little with some incomplete passing than worrying about a 12th Allstate ad making its spot.

Make Early National Signing Day Early