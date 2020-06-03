College football really needs a commissioner, or better yet a czar, to lead the sport into the future. While I am plenty busy with my day job, I would be more than willing (for a couple of bucks, of course) to sit atop the college football world and help shape the sport in positive direction. Some of my suggestions (or edicts if I truly am the czar and given power to make and change policy) will seem like no-brainers, others may be a little bit more controversial. There will be a few topics that I will just stay away from in this fun series. I really don’t want to tackle NIL (name, image, likeness) but don’t let that lead you to believe that I am against it, I am just not sure how I would implement it best and because of that, and this just being a fun series to start with, I am going to pass on things of a serious nature like that and concussion protocol and a few other issues that really get to the core of things.

Scheduling parity

Does anyone get excited to see Alabama take on The Citadel in football? (USA Today Sports Images)

At risk of completely changing the structure of conferences (more on that in a minute) then we need to have equal scheduling across the Power Five. Under no circumstances should two leagues play nine conference games, three play eight, some get to play Division I-FCS opponents while other do not, etc. Some leagues are going to be tougher than other leagues and a ninth league game may not seem as daunting on the surface. And while there may be something to that, the reality is that when it comes to playing league opponents, while there could still be a huge difference in overall talent between the two rosters, there are a couple of factors in play here. First, these are teams that are regular opponents on the schedule, there is yearly scouting, even if it is just through crossover tape. There are no real surprises when you play a conference opponent be it a player that has not shown up on tape, a scheme that is unknown or any other sort of surprise. Secondly, it is not as if teams that only play eight league games are going out and play two top-teams, a mid-range team and then a low-ranked team. Generally, we are seeing maybe one solid intersectional match-up and then several less desirable games. And at other points, we are seeing some teams put two Division I-FCS teams on the schedule (more on the FCS in a second as well). The SEC may want you to believe that their schedule is that much more difficult than everyone else’s and while it may be the most difficult in some regards, it is not as if it warrants an extra open week or two by way of playing an extra pair of tomato cans. This is also not something to bask Division I-FCS programs, we have seen the upsets through the years and there are a couple of programs that perennially put out teams that would be very competitive against lower-level P5 opponents. We are never going to have true parity under the current makeup of Division I-FBS football between the Power Five and the Group of Five. Nine league games in the SEC or the B1G Will be more difficult than nine league games in the ACC or Pac-12. But it makes little sense for leagues to set their own parameters in the scheduling and create an unfair advantage with every league having different scheduling tweaks that could help or hinder come decision Sunday.

Rebuild the leagues/breakaway from Division I-FBS

People want to see more games between top teams, not less (USA Today Sports Images)