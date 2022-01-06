Ice cold Ohio State loses first Big Ten game at Indiana

Ohio State didn’t care about Indiana’s defense.

Ahead of their trip to Assembly Hall, head coach Chris Hotmann said the Hoosiers would be the toughest defense the Buckeyes had seen yet. But early on, it didn’t really seem to affect them, hitting seven of their first 12 from the field.

Then the defense showed up. Then the Hoosiers showed up.

Ohio State missed its next six shots — including four 3-point ties — over the course of over five minutes, bringing Indiana back, making a game out of it in a venue it never loses in.

The Buckeyes seemed to answer each score Indiana recorded, leaving for the locker room at halftime with only a four-point lead, but it did so with a remarkably cold offense, finishing the first half with three makes in its 17 tries to end the frame.

There was no other way Indiana would rather have it, creating momentum with defensive stop, with each dunk and each block redshirt sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded.

With the redshirt sophomore leading the way, Indiana completely shut down Ohio State (9-3), falling 67-51 on the road to Indiana (11-3).

The Hoosiers have not lost a home game this season.

Jackson-Davis destroyed the Buckeyes in every aspect, leading Indiana with 27 points and 12 rebounds, adding five blocks.

And for everything Jackson-Davis could do, Indiana kept E.J. Liddell from doing the same thing.

The Ohio State junior forward recorded 11 points, but shot 25% from the field, unable to get through the Hoosiers' traps and attention defensively. He was a presence int he paint, adding nine boards and two blocks, but added three turnovers compared to ni assists.

Where Liddell went, Ohio State went also.

Indiana's defense stifled Ohio State in the second half, shooting X% from the floor. With that pressure, turnovers came too, recording three in the first five minutes of the half and X in the second half overall.

Ohio State still remained within striking distance, as Indiana's offense struggled in the early moments of the second half, hitting only six of their first 23 attempts from the floor.

But Indiana got the momentum back, using two free throws and an and-one layup to take a seven-point lead with less than eight minutes to go: its largest lead of the game.

That lead only continued to grow. Indiana found its shot, hitting five-of-six attempts with less than eight minutes to go split between Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, extending their lead to 17 with a 19-3 run with less than two minutes to go.



When Indiana began to make its move initially, Jackson-Davis was the one who led the way.

The Hoosiers finished the first half on a 24-14 run, 13 of which were scored by the Indiana redshirt sophomore, weaving his way through the interior of the Ohio State defense for four dunks in the final 8:35 of the half.

By halftime, Jackson-Davis had 16 points while no other Indiana player had more than four.

While Ohio State faced one of the best two-point defense teams in the country, it struggled mightily from 3 in the first half, leading to that cold spell. In just over 10 minutes to play in the first half, Ohio State made only two of its nine attempts from deep.

Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham led the team with 13 points, shooting an inefficient 38.4% from the floor.

Ohio State returns home Sunday to take on Northwestern. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 on Big Ten Network