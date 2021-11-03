Humbled Ohio State offensive line turns new page after Penn State

Ahead of the Penn State game, Thayer Munford could sense a different feeling on the Ohio State offensive line.

Everyone was jittery. Everyone wanted to go hit somebody.

In the first half, with this energy sweeping across the offensive line, Ohio State struggled: missing assignments, failing to run the ball.

Ohio State was punched in the mouth.

“We actually have to calm ourselves down so we know what we are going to do,” Munford said. “We can go hit somebody, but we have to know who we are about to hit, not just ID here and go hit somebody else.”

Against the Nittany Lions, Ohio State scored one touchdown on six red zone tries, hitting four field goals to help the Buckeyes beat Penn State, 33-24. The offensive line struggled to find holes for TreVeyon Henderson in the run game, recording more rushes for loss against the Nittany Lions than he had in his first seven games combined, recording only three carries of 10-plus yards.

The offensive line also struggled with multiple false-start penalties and snap infractions from redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler.

Even after setting Henderson up with a 68-yard run in the second half, allowing him to convert on a one-yard touchdown run, even while the Buckeyes celebrated its gritty, tough nine-point win against a top-20 team, Munford’s message to the line was the same as offensive line coach Greg Studrawa's: “We have to be better.”

“Right after the game, we said ‘We can’t have that no more,’” Munford said.