Huge Ohio State recruiting weekend has arrived
The much anticipated June 21st recruiting weekend is here and it is the biggest one to date in the Ryan Day era. This weekend could go a long way toward determining how the 2020 class unfolds as well as continuing to solidify the foundation in the 2021 class.
Official Visitors
Gee Scott Jr.'s teammate at Eastside Catholic and four-star prospect in his own right, Ohio State is on the short list for Adams heading into the weekend. There are so many moving parts right now at the running back position that this visit is kind of a wildcard among the big group this weekend. Right now the safe bet would be on Adams not playing his college ball in Columbus, but we'll see where things stand after the weekend and perhaps after a few of the other dominoes fall with guys like Bijan Robinson, Kendall, Milton, and DeaMonte Trayanum.
Bingley-Jones has been eyeing an early August decision, so there might not be any fireworks here this weekend. That being said, Ohio State is right there for the Rivals250 talent along with programs like Florida and North Carolina. This will be a huge visit for the Buckeyes to try and snatch the lead with likely less than two months left in this recruitment.
Ohio State has done a tremendous job here to make Conyers' top three along with Georgia and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes will need to hit a grand slam home run this weekend to pull this one off. Distance from home is expected to be a factor here which puts Oklahoma in a good position.
