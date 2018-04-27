Sam Hubbard is off to the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected in the 3rd round with the number 77 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hubbard will not be far away from home after attending Cincinnati Moeller high school.



Stop us if you have heard this before, Hubbard was a standout lacrosse player in high school, was set to play at Notre Dame before Urban Meyer saw Hubbard playing of all things, dodgeball. Well, the rest is history as Hubbard changed the school he committed to as well as the sport he was set to play in college.

Nobody was quite sure where Hubbard would end up, some people had him pegged as a big safety or maybe a linebacker, but Hubbard went on to play on the defensive line and became one of the most feared rush ends in the game in 2017.

Hubbard had seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in 2017 and ended his career with 17 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over a three-year playing career. Hubbard did have one year of eligibility remaining, but his draft stock was already projecting him land within the first two rounds.

Hubbard will be just one of several Ohio State defensive linemen to hear their names called with Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts) already hearing his name called

and Jalyn Holmes still expecting to hear his name called soon at the NFL Draft .

Before Hubbard, the last Ohio State defensive end to be drafted was Joey Bosa in the 2016 draft with the No. 3 overall pick by the Chargers. From looking at Ohio State's current roster, that run should continue going into the 2018 draft as well with Nick Bosa playing what should be his final year of college football.