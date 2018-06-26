It seemed like only a matter of time before class of 2020 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral running back Darvon Hubbard would land an offer from Ohio State. The Ohio transplant camped with the Buckeyes twice this month and received positive feedback from the coaching staff each time. On Tuesday, the Ohio State staff felt it was time to extend a scholarship offer to the talented rising junior.

"It was a very crazy experience just thinking of all the things I went through to get that offer," said Hubbard. "It's just a humbling experience really."

Hubbard called Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday morning to get the news. Hubbard and Alford have built a strong relationship over the past three years.

"He basically was saying it’s just time," Hubbard said. "I showed them everything they were looking for."

Ohio State could be tough to beat for Hubbard, but he's not quite going all-in on the Buckeyes just yet.

"They are definitely top three," he explained. "But there is no clear cut number one yet."



Hubbard isn't keeping to any time table on a decision. He has a lot of time to reach a conclusion, but is just going with the flow.

"I honestly don't know when I might decide," he said. "Could happen soon. It's just a day-to-day thing."



