Hubbard is originally from the Akron (Ohio) area and moved to Surprise (Ariz.) Chaparral high school in the last couple of years. He committed to the Buckeyes in July of 2018 when Urban Meyer was still the head coach of the Buckeyes.

Class of 2020 running back Darvon Hubbard has decommitted from the Ohio State recruiting class as the 5-foot-11, 211-pounder took to social media to make the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“Being from Ohio, its been a dream of mine to play for Coach Urban Meyer,” Hubbard said in his statement. “With the changes to the coaching staff, I think it is best if I open my recruitment up.”



Now it appears that both sides are taking a step back as Hubbard will open things back up and the Buckeyes are in pursuit of several top running backs from across the nation.

Rivals.com ranks Hubbard as a three-star running back nationally and is the No. 9 player in the state of Arizona. He attends the same high school that Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller attends.

Hubbard holds more than a dozen offers and that number should increase as the talented running back is now back on the market.