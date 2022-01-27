How would Big Ten scheduling changes affect Ohio State moving forward?
All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.
The outlook of the Big Ten could be shifting depending on the future of the College Football Playoff format.
According to a report from The Athletic’s Scott Docherman, Big Ten administrators have talked about dropping the number of Big Ten conference games from nine to eight starting in 2023 to create matchups with teams in the ACC and Pac-12 as a part of the three conferences' alliance.
The report also says the Big Ten is in discussions about ending divisional play with schools “playing three opponents annually and cycling through the other 10 teams every other year or two years on, two years off.”
Basically, the idea is to give the Big Ten Conference the most success possible at having a team in the College Football Playoff.
So what would this mean for Ohio State if any of this becomes reality?
