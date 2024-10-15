How will Ohio State handle the loss of offensive tackle Josh Simmons?

Advertisement

Breaking down key thoughts from impressive Ohio State recruiting weekend

Breaking down key thoughts from impressive Ohio State recruiting weekend

Key thoughts and notes from Ohio State's biggest recruiting—thus far—of the 2024 Buckeyes football season.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Helmet Stickers: Ohio State veterans step up, stand out against Iowa

Helmet Stickers: Ohio State veterans step up, stand out against Iowa

Ohio State turned to its veterans in order to knock out the always challenging Iowa Hawkeyes.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
5 Thoughts: On Ohio State's run game, Sonny Styles and a win vs. Iowa

5 Thoughts: On Ohio State's run game, Sonny Styles and a win vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS — Five thoughts on Ohio State's 35-7 win against Iowa on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. 

 • Bill Landis
Snap Judgments as Buckeyes emerge unscathed from tough scrap with Iowa

Snap Judgments as Buckeyes emerge unscathed from tough scrap with Iowa

Ohio State was in a physical, tight battle with Iowa on Saturday in the first Big Ten home game of the season.

 • Austin Ward
Analyzing Ohio State recruiting priorities for pivotal October stretch

Analyzing Ohio State recruiting priorities for pivotal October stretch

There are a number of key things for Ohio State to accomplish on the recruiting trail in October.

 • Jeremy Birmingham

