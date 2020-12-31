BuckeyeGrove - How will Ohio State fare in an uncommon underdog role on Friday?

Both Clemson and Ohio State are used to being the favorites. The two programs have combined to lose just four games over the past three seasons and represent two of the most dominant sides in recent college football history. The only times Ohio State has been a projected underdog over the past two years have been its College Football Playoff matchups.

Clemson was favored over the Buckeyes in last year’s Fiesta Bowl and enters the 2021 Sugar Bowl with a decisive advantage. It’s safe to say Ryan Day has not been in this position much.

“I think when you get into a stage where you’re playing against great competition, there’s gonna be a lot of conversation leading up to the game, and that’s what makes college football so great,” Day said on Thursday. “But I think our guys are excited to play in this game regardless of the situation or what leads up to it.” When two teams as consistently dominant as Clemson and Ohio State clash, the matchup on the gridiron overtakes any outside projections, Day said. The second-year head coach is singularly concerned with his team’s performance against Clemson, not its job defying the odds as an underdog. “Those are people’s opinions. What really matters is how we execute on the field and how we play,” Day said. “That’s what we focus on as we go into practice, we go into meetings, we have our preparation for the game-- that’s what matters.” Still, his team faces significantly lowered expectations against Dabo Swinney and the No. 2 Tigers. No matter what angle you approach it from, this is not a normal position for Ohio State football when looking at the past few seasons. On the other side of things, Swinney said he has grown comfortable with being the favorite in every game. “It’s really just more of the same,” Swinney said. “We’ve won a lot of games the last six years, and there haven’t been many of those games that we’ve been the underdog.”

