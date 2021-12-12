How will C.J. Stroud do in 2022 after being a 2021 Heisman finalist?
C.J. Stroud will be back in 2022.
The Ohio State quarterback, along with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young — the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner — are both set to return next season, becoming the first Heisman finalists since Justin Fields to return for another season after going to New York.
Since 2010, eight Heisman finalists, including three winners, have returned for another season after participating in the ceremony.
How have they done historically after their Heisman finalist season? Here's a look.
|Completion Percentage
|Total Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|
2019 — third place in Heisman voting
|
67.2
|
3,757
|
51
|
3
|
2020 — seventh place in Heisman voting
|
70.2
|
2,483
|
27
|
6
|Completion Percentage
|Total Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|
2016 — Heisman Trophy winner
|
56.2
|
5,115
|
51
|
9
|
2017 — third place in Heisman voting
|
59.1
|
5,261
|
45
|
10
|Completion Percentage
|Total Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|
2015 — third place in Heisman voting
|
67,8
|
5,214
|
47
|
13
|
2016 — second place in Heisman voting
|
67.0
|
5,222
|
50
|
17
|Yards Per Play
|Yards From Scrimmage
|Total Touchdowns
|
2015 — second place in Heisman voting
|
7.0
|
2,664
|
13
|
2016 — ninth place in Heisman voting
|
6.6
|
1,913
|
16
|Completion Percentage
|Total Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|
2013 — Heisman Trophy winner
|
66.9
|
4,276
|
44
|
10
|
2014 — sixth place in Heisman voting
|
65.3
|
3,972
|
28
|
18
|Completion Percentage
|Total Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|
2012 — Heisman Trophy winner
|
68.0
|
5,116
|
47
|
9
|
2013 — fifth place in Heisman voting
|
69.9
|
4,873
|
46
|
13
|Completion Percentage
|Total Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|Interceptions
|
2010 — Second place in Heisman voting
|
70.7
|
3,791
|
35
|
8
|
2011 — Second place in Heisman voting
|
71.3
|
3,680
|
39
|
10
|Yards Per Play
|Yards From Scrimmage
|Total Touchdowns
|
2010 — third in Heisman voting
|
6.2
|
1,939
|
24
|
2011 — 10th in Heisman voting
|
7.6
|
2,015
|
19
Analysis
Based on these numbers, the pressure is on for Stroud in his second year.
Whether it's just because of not meeting expectations or because new players show up on the scene, the majority of players did not move up in the Heisman rankings in their return season.
Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck remained a second-place finisher and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson moved up to second place. But no Heisman finalist has jumped up from being a Heisman finalist to winning the Heisman Trophy in the next season since Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel finished third in 1995 and won the trophy in 1996.
What this shows is that getting to the Heisman Ceremony, let alone winning a trophy is hard enough as is.
But with another year with players like running back TreVeyon Henderson — who might be in the running himself for the Heisman in 2022 — and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, not knowing the official status of Garrett Wilson, Stroud comes into 2022 with the best chance of any quarterback in the Big Ten to make a return trip to New York City.