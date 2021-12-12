 How will C.J. Stroud do in 2022 after being a 2021 Heisman finalist?
How will C.J. Stroud do in 2022 after being a 2021 Heisman finalist?

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to return to the Buckeyes in 2022.
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to return to the Buckeyes in 2022. (Scott Stuart)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
C.J. Stroud will be back in 2022.

The Ohio State quarterback, along with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young — the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner — are both set to return next season, becoming the first Heisman finalists since Justin Fields to return for another season after going to New York.

Since 2010, eight Heisman finalists, including three winners, have returned for another season after participating in the ceremony.

How have they done historically after their Heisman finalist season? Here's a look.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields 
Completion Percentage  Total Yards  Total Touchdowns  Interceptions 

2019 — third place in Heisman voting

67.2

3,757

51

3

2020 — seventh place in Heisman voting

70.2

2,483

27

6
Louisville QB Lamar Jackson 
Completion Percentage  Total Yards  Total Touchdowns  Interceptions 

2016 — Heisman Trophy winner

56.2

5,115

51

9

2017 — third place in Heisman voting

59.1

5,261

45

10
Clemson QB Deshaun Watson 
Completion Percentage  Total Yards  Total Touchdowns  Interceptions 

2015 — third place in Heisman voting

67,8

5,214

47

13

2016 — second place in Heisman voting

67.0

5,222

50

17
Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
Yards Per Play  Yards From Scrimmage  Total Touchdowns 

2015 — second place in Heisman voting

7.0

2,664

13

2016 — ninth place in Heisman voting

6.6

1,913

16
Florida State QB Jameis Winston 
Completion Percentage  Total Yards  Total Touchdowns  Interceptions 

2013 — Heisman Trophy winner

66.9

4,276

44

10

2014 — sixth place in Heisman voting

65.3

3,972

28

18
Texas A&amp;M QB Johnny Manziel
Completion Percentage  Total Yards  Total Touchdowns  Interceptions 

2012 — Heisman Trophy winner

68.0

5,116

47

9

2013 — fifth place in Heisman voting

69.9

4,873

46

13
Stanford QB Andrew Luck
Completion Percentage  Total Yards  Total Touchdowns  Interceptions 

2010 — Second place in Heisman voting

70.7

3,791

35

8

2011 — Second place in Heisman voting

71.3

3,680

39

10
Oregon RB LaMichael James
Yards Per Play Yards From Scrimmage  Total Touchdowns 

2010 — third in Heisman voting

6.2

1,939

24

2011 — 10th in Heisman voting

7.6

2,015

19

Analysis 

Based on these numbers, the pressure is on for Stroud in his second year.

Whether it's just because of not meeting expectations or because new players show up on the scene, the majority of players did not move up in the Heisman rankings in their return season.

Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck remained a second-place finisher and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson moved up to second place. But no Heisman finalist has jumped up from being a Heisman finalist to winning the Heisman Trophy in the next season since Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel finished third in 1995 and won the trophy in 1996.

What this shows is that getting to the Heisman Ceremony, let alone winning a trophy is hard enough as is.

But with another year with players like running back TreVeyon Henderson — who might be in the running himself for the Heisman in 2022 — and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, not knowing the official status of Garrett Wilson, Stroud comes into 2022 with the best chance of any quarterback in the Big Ten to make a return trip to New York City.

