How will C.J. Stroud do in 2022 after being a 2021 Heisman finalist?

How have they done historically after their Heisman finalist season? Here's a look.

Since 2010, eight Heisman finalists, including three winners, have returned for another season after participating in the ceremony.

The Ohio State quarterback, along with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young — the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner — are both set to return next season, becoming the first Heisman finalists since Justin Fields to return for another season after going to New York.

Based on these numbers, the pressure is on for Stroud in his second year.

Whether it's just because of not meeting expectations or because new players show up on the scene, the majority of players did not move up in the Heisman rankings in their return season.

Former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck remained a second-place finisher and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson moved up to second place. But no Heisman finalist has jumped up from being a Heisman finalist to winning the Heisman Trophy in the next season since Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel finished third in 1995 and won the trophy in 1996.

What this shows is that getting to the Heisman Ceremony, let alone winning a trophy is hard enough as is.

But with another year with players like running back TreVeyon Henderson — who might be in the running himself for the Heisman in 2022 — and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, not knowing the official status of Garrett Wilson, Stroud comes into 2022 with the best chance of any quarterback in the Big Ten to make a return trip to New York City.