Trey Sermon possesses something of a different build than many of the notable running backs of recent memory at Ohio State.

J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber were both listed at 5-foot-10 and around 215 pounds, while Ezekiel Elliott and Carlos Hyde were a couple inches taller and 10 pounds heavier.

Sermon, the former Oklahoma Sooner and first-year Buckeye, is taller, longer and leaner than any of the aforementioned Ohio State standouts, with a 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame.

Perhaps an inch here or a pound there doesn’t jump out to you on paper, but the eye test and the words of Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford make it plain that Sermon has a different body type and style of play than his predecessors.

“He’s a lot longer as far as his stature goes than some of the guys we’ve had here in the past,” Alford said Tuesday. “J.K., Mike –– stocky, shorter build. Even Zeke was real big through his hips and his thighs. Trey’s not like that, he’s not as bulky as those other guys, but he presents a lot of issues.”