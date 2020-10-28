BuckeyeGrove - How things stand with top five uncommitted WRs

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Ohio State, Washington Recruiting outlook: Egbuka’s recruitment has dragged on for a long time and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. At this point it looks like Ohio State is the favorite, but a commitment isn’t coming any time soon. Oklahoma is pushing hard, especially ace recruiter and five-star QB Caleb Williams. The quarterback would love to have another outstanding receiver join him in Norman. Washington is still very involved in Egbuka’s recruitment but the Huskies appear to be fading. Farrell’s take: Without visits, this is a tough one to call, but the Washington-to-Ohio State connection is there with Gee Scott and it comes down to Oklahoma and the Buckeyes unless Washington QB commit Sam Huard can work some magic. Egbuka is quiet, but he has mentioned some favorites and Ohio State has been there since day one.

Top contenders: LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia Recruiting outlook: There may be other schools that are pushing for Thomas, but it looks like he’ll end up at either LSU or Alabama. He was close to committing at the end of the summer but he wants to take his official visits so he could wait a little longer to see if the dead period ends. Texas A&M and Georgia remain contenders as well, but he has never visited either school. Farrell’s take: Recently there has been talk of Texas A&M and Alabama for Thomas, but LSU wants him badly and they usually get what they want in state, so I’m sticking with the Tigers here.

Top contenders: Florida State, Alabama, Florida Recruiting outlook: Hill looked like he was trending towards Florida State during the offseason and he was supposed to announce his commitment back in the spring. He visited the campus a few times but Alabama started to pick up momentum in the summer and now things appear to be swinging towards Florida. Hill did visit Florida in the past, so this has the feel of a battle between the two Sunshine State rivals. Expect Hill to announce his commitment at the Under Armour All-America Game in January. Farrell’s take: Florida State had all the momentum here but the poor season is hurting them and right now I feel Florida has the edge. If the ‘Noles strike out on him it will be a killer.

Top contenders: Penn State, Miami, Texas A&M, Mississippi State Recruiting outlook: Brown’s recruitment has nearly ended a couple times but now there is no solid end date. Penn State was the leader for a while but now things are a little less clear. Miami is very much in the mix as the hometown team but it seems like Texas A&M and Mississippi State are picking up momentum.

Farrell’s take: Brown is tough to read and a lot will be determined by how the teams play this season. Penn State needs to right the ship and right now I like Miami’s chances the best. I haven’t put a FutureCast in yet , however.

