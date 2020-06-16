BuckeyeGrove - How things stand with top 5 uncommitted DEs

Many thought the coronavirus pandemic and recruiting dead period would slow the recruiting process down for most recruits. Instead, it has had the opposite effect. Commitments started coming at an exponential rate, with many top prospects deciding they wanted to end their recruitments. Take a look where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stand. Up next are the defensive ends.

TOP FIVE UNCOMMITTED: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OLs | DTs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker

Top contenders: USC, Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Clemson Recruiting outlook: Foreman is the first decommitment Clemson has had in years, but the Tigers are still very much in the race to land his National Letter of Intent. USC is the biggest contender and the Trojans have done a great job making up ground. Some consider them the favorite at this point but Georgia and LSU are really making a good push to get Foreman on campus when the recruiting dead period finishes up. Keep an eye on his friendship with Maason Smith. The two players would really like to play with each other in college but there are still a lot of details to iron out. Farrell’s take: This is a tough one, but USC is the team with the best chance right now depending on how the season goes. He de-committed from Clemson and I believe it’s because of the distance from home, so look for USC and Oregon to battle this out.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Washington, Oregon

Recruiting outlook: Ohio State has done a fantastic job with prospects from the Pacific Northwest and Tuimoloau could end up following a slew of players to Columbus. Washington is right there and is possibly closer to Ohio State in this race than most expect, but there's still a long way to go. Oregon and Stanford are in the mix but Tuimoloau hasn't taken many visits yet. That's something to watch for this fall. Farrell’s take: This seems to be a battle between the locals — Washington and Oregon — and Ohio State. The Buckeyes have the momentum now and that’s my pick, but the longer this goes the better it is for the Huskies and the Ducks.

Top contenders: LSU, Alabama, Clemson Recruiting outlook: Goodwine hasn't taken many visits and there's still a lot to sort out in his recruitment, but make sure to keep an eye on LSU, Clemson, Alabama, and a few other teams throughout the rest of the process. His recruitment will hit another gear once the recruiting dead period is over. The LSU coaching staff has done a really good job building a relationship with Goodwine and his family so far, but there is no commitment on the horizon.

Farrell’s take: Goodwine is a long way from a decision and he’s hard to read, so this will come down to visits. LSU has done a great job here but I’m going with Alabama if it gives the full court press.

Top contenders: USC, Florida, Stanford, Oregon, LSU Recruiting outlook: USC seems to be in the driver's seat for Armitage, but he has to still take a number of visits this fall. Florida is trying to get him on campus and he has done virtual visits this spring and summer, but there are still many other teams he wants to get a closer look at. Trojans defensive line coach Vic So'oto is the driving force in his recruitment at this point. Farrell’s take: Even though he’s an east coast kid, USC has the strong edge here due to relationships. Once he can get out and visit things can change or it could solidify USC as his choice if his visit goes well. My current FutureCast is for USC.