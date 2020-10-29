BuckeyeGrove - How the Penn State defense forced three Ohio State fumbles in 2019

Turnovers are the biggest game-changers in football. It’s a topic Ryan Day emphasized throughout the preseason and continues to harp on entering Ohio State’s battle with Penn State. “They’re always gonna be hungry when they play us,” Day said on Tuesday. “One thing we gotta do- we gotta do a better job taking care of the football. You look at the last couple of years, you had too many turnovers. Too many fumbles. We’ve gotta do a good job of that this year- it’s something that is gonna be hammered from Sunday night, really until we kick the ball off.” Last year, the Buckeyes turned the ball over a season-high three times in a 28-17 home win over the Nittany Lions that was closer than it could have been. All three giveaways were fumbles, accounting for nearly half of Ohio State’s fumble total on the season. The defense James Franklin brings each year is no surprise. The Penn State line will penetrate and swarm ball-carriers, and it’s never just one defender making a tackle. There will be multiple Nittany Lions hitting Ohio State players after first contact, trying to knock the ball free.

The biggest momentum-shift of last season’s matchup came on this Justin Fields fumble. Ohio State had forced two consecutive Penn State punts and scored on its own first drive, and Fields was leading a seven-play, three-minute drive in which the Buckeyes looked dominant on offense. It appeared Ohio State was on its way to taking a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. For a second, Fields and the offense had that lead. It looks as though the quarterback dives in for a score, but upon further review, it’s clear that Penn State safety Lamont Wade knocks the ball free before Fields lands.

Wade wasn’t the first Nittany Lion to lay into Fields on the run; three separate Penn State defenders attempted to knock the quarterback out of the air and force the ball free. Ohio State ball-carriers must recognize the threat that the second and third hits provide. There won’t be many light tackles made by this aggressive Penn State defense. Fields accounted for two of the Ohio State fumbles lost against Penn State in 2019- he lost just three other fumbles the entire season. A large part of that was the pressure the first-year Ohio State quarterback faced throughout the game. He ended the game with 21 carries for 68 yards, by far the highest number of attempts of his career. Against Nebraska, Fields showed a tendency to scramble in high-pressure situations and found plenty of space in front of him. The 2019 Heisman finalist did not take many major hits in game No. 1, but hat won’t be the case if he decides to use his feet against Penn State. His ability to hold onto the ball will be crucial. Up 21-7 early in the third quarter last season, Ohio State handed the momentum back to Franklin and company once again with two straight fumbles that Penn State recovered and eventually scored off of.