How Stroud's rested shoulder created potential for Ohio State's offense

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — C.J. Stroud was in no rush.

As Ohio State’s quarterbacks took the field prior to its road matchup against Rutgers, Ohio State quarterback coach Corey Dennis made sure to tell the redshirt freshman to take his time, do what he needed to do.

Stroud was still working his way back from a lingering shoulder issue, one he said hindered his performance against Tulsa and kept him out against Akron. The quarterback wanted to make sure everything was right heading into the Buckeyes' return to Big Ten play.

As teammates Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III began their throwing routine, Stroud wasn’t quite ready yet, loosening his arm with the warm-up balls. When he first threw a football, it was slower and more contained than his counterparts, but it was a throwing routine.

Before receivers got involved, Dennis looked at Stroud, making sure he was good to go. As he walked toward the next drill, he gave his coach a thumbs up.

Stroud was back. And he had a whole hell of a lot to prove.

The first drive, he didn’t have to do much, dumping off a short four-yard pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert before handing the ball off to running back TreVeyon Henderson for a 44-yard score. Then the quarterback found his groove: a 22-yard completion to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a nine-yard completion to Ruckert, a 17-yard pass to Wilson.

It was a rhythm Ohio State saw every day in practice. It’s a rhythm that won Stroud the starting quarterback job initially, beating McCord and Miller for the role.

It was a rhythm that those outside of the program had doubted.

But 330 yards — his career high — five touchdowns and a 74% completion percentage will change a lot of minds, minds that Stroud wasn’t looking to please.

“The real people know what I can do,” Stroud said. “That’s all that really matters to me. I couldn’t really care less what the world has to say. I’m God’s son. Whenever I look in the mirror, I see God’s son. That’s how I look at myself and that’s how I feel my teammates look at me.”



