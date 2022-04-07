How Steele Chambers sees Jim Knowles' revamped Ohio State defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Steele Chambers still has to find a balance.

In his transition from running back to linebacker before last season began, the Ohio State redshirt junior learned as he went, developing a “see and you go” mentality.

It’s what defensive coordinator Jim Knowles calls the “escape hatch.” A former running back playing linebacker knows where opposing running backs are going to land, bringing in Wayne Gretzky’s adage of not going where the puck is, but where the puck is going to be.

It’s what brought Chambers to where he is heading into 2022, seemingly penciled in as one of the Buckeyes’ two starters at linebacker along with Tommy Eichenberg; a room with so much more depth than there was at this time a season ago.

But with Knowles as the leader of the defense and his room, that “see and you go” mentality is getting Chambers into a bit of trouble.

“Now I’m kind of getting my ass chewed out for it,” Chambers said. “A couple times, I was supposed to be in man and not go. Next thing you know, Coach (Knowles) is mother effing me, telling me to get on the sideline.”

The change has been a lot for Chambers and the rest of the Ohio State linebackers. He feels everyone is in the same boat, learning a brand new scheme with pretty much a brand new coaching staff, relying on one another to master something that’s expected to become second-nature.

At the core, Chambers said it’s not too different. His job as a linebacker is the same: just find the football and tackle accordingly. But everything else is still fresh with a unit that’s still trying to get its feet wet.

But it's a defense that needed change.