Hykeem Williams thought he was talking with Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

The 2023 four-star wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was getting offers left and right, already releasing a top-15 with schools like Alabama, Miami, USC, Georgia and Florida State.

“I was getting offers or whatever and everyone in my city and my area, they knew about me, so I guess someone was trying to play a prank on me,” Williams said. “They texted my phone acting like they was Coach Hartline. I screen shotted it, texted it to him on Twitter and asked, ‘Is this really you?’ He was like, ‘No, that’s not me.’

“The great thing about it was that he was trying to text me, but he had texted my previous number.”