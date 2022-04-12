How one Dwayne Haskins performance catapulted Ohio State's offense forward

Dwayne Haskins wasn’t going to be denied against Maryland: the hometown team, the team he was once committed to. Ryan Day saw it in his quarterback’s eyes. He had something to prove.

When the Ohio State head coach reflected on the quarterback’s career, that’s the game that came to mind from Haskins’ 2018 season, the one that represented his former starting quarterback most.

It wasn’t only the fact that it was Haskins’ first return home. It was a chance to silence critics.

“He wanted to prove to everybody that he wasn’t just a throwing quarterback because the quarterbacks we had previously, with J.T. (Barrett) and Braxton (Miller), they were runners and they could also throw the ball,” Day, who was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator in College Park that day. “I think Dwayne saw himself as a passer, who could also run the ball. He tried to show it that day, and it was a very difficult game. He stepped up in a big way.”

It was the game that Day saw Haskins really grow up, recording 405 passing yards and three touchdowns — a typical passing day for the Ohio State redshirt sophomore — but with three touchdowns on a career-high 15 rushes, leading the Buckeyes to a 52-51 overtime victory on the road against the Terrapins

Haskins wasn’t a running quarterback. He wasn’t even a dual-threat option in that same vein as J.T. Barrett or Braxton Miller.

But Haskins didn’t want to be pigeonholed as a quarterback, using that game to show that he could run the ball if the situation arose.

Looking back on that 2018 season, the record-breaking campaign that allowed Day to break out as an offensive coordinator, the season that helped set the course for the No. 1 scoring and the No. 1 total offense in the country that took the field in 2021, Haskins was in the middle of it.

Despite being recruited and brought in by head coach Urban Meyer in the 2016 class, Haskins was Day’s first quarterback, the one he helped mold. And it’s set the tone for each of his quarterbacks moving forward, from Justin Fields to C.J. Stroud.

When Day first arrived, though, Haskins was already showing the quarterbacks coach something that he could work with.

“Quickly, when I got here, you could just recognize, you could just see the wrist, you saw how quickly the ball comes out, you see the accuracy, you see all those things. You still see a young person who is still trying to figure out the game, but you could just see how talented he was and how quickly the ball came out,” Day said.