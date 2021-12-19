How Olaus Alinen became a major 2023 prospect from Finland
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Olaus Alinen didn’t start playing football until he was 13. Before that he was an offensive lineman that played hockey, standing at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds at age 13. He knew what football was, his...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news