How Ohio State's two NBA Draft picks represent where the program stands
When he first arrived at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann had two NBA players on his roster.
Jae’Sean Tate and Keita Bates-Diop: two four-star small forwards that had seemingly been a footnote in the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, along with three-star center David Bell, behind five-star guard D’Angelo Russell, the No. 18 player in the country.
While Tate and Bates-Diop thrived in that 2017-18 season, the latter getting drafted while both found a home in the NBA, Holtmann and his coaching staff came into Thursday night continuing to wait for one of their own to be drafted: one that he recruited and developed all the way through, paving the way for success at the next level from Columbus.
Holtmann got that Thursday night.
First came Malaki Branham: the first-year phenom that earned the invitation to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Coming in as a home-grown Mr. Basketball award-winner from Columbus, Ohio, he grew up because he needed to, taking the rotation spots of two injured veterans and running with it, finding his groove, becoming a go-to scorer and playmaker for the Buckeyes 11 games into his college career.
His name was called, a bit later than expected, but still in the first round, shaking NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand, donning a San Antonio Spurs hat.
And then there was a pause.
It was a pause that was expected. Most mock drafts leading into Thursday night had Branham ahead of Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell — a two-time first-team All-Big Ten forward out of Belleville, Ill. and a consensus third-team All American in 2021-22 — but it wasn’t drastic.
If anything, Liddell was supposed to follow Branham in near succession, giving a boost to the plan Holtmann preached about after the Buckeyes’ loss to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, that first weekend the head coach and his staff have never been able to get out of in their first five years.
“I believe in what we're doing and I'm more than confident it's going to happen,” Holtmann said.
But the pause grew extensive.
The first 30 picks went by, and the second round began. Michigan’s Caleb Houstan, Michigan State’s Max Christie and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens were each selected — all players Liddell and Ohio State had beaten last season.
Liddell was falling, a player whose field goal percentage only improved over the course of his three seasons, who expanded his game on the glass and from 3-point range like NBA scouts told him to do, encouraging him to stay for another season instead of entering the draft after his sophomore year.
Liddell was a 49% shooter, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.
Liddell turned into a 6-foot-7, 240-pound positionless force that 40 players were selected ahead of.
Liddell was a 6-foot-7, 240-pound positionless force Holtmann was very passionate about.
After the junior forward led the charge for the Buckeyes in a road win against Michigan in February, the Ohio State head coach pounded on the plastic folding table he sat at in the basement of the Crisler Center, pleading with people to pay attention to what Liddell was doing.
“Will somebody please, somebody outside of the people that follow our program, start talking about E.J. as a player of the year in this league?” Holtmann asked. “He is deserving. He is deserving to be a part of that conversation as a player of the year. And I’m on him as much as everybody every day, every day. But I don’t hear his name mentioned. I don’t know why I don’t hear his name mentioned”
That very night, Liddell wasn’t one to make his own case. It just wasn’t in his nature.
Instead, after his 28-point performance in Ann Arbor to help the Buckeyes beat the Wolverines by double-digits, the junior forward was focused on how his own effort spread contagiously to the rest of his bench.
“Honestly, I just told everybody to play their ass off,” Liddell said at that same plastic folding table. “No matter what happens, I can live with the results whether we win or lose, we go out there and play our butts off. Leave it all out on the court, emptying the tank.”
This is what Liddell did night in and night out at Ohio State: empty the tank, just like Tate did and now does with the Houston Rockets, just like Duane Washington Jr. did and now does with the Indiana Pacers; both of whom were undrafted during Holtmann’s tenure.
And it’s something the New Orleans Pelicans likely expect out of him too, ending that pause and selecting the Ohio State forward No. 41 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, giving the Buckeyes multiple draft selections for the first time since 2007.
At the end of Thursday night, with Branham in Brooklyn as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, and Liddell in Belleville, Ill. as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Holtmann got his draft picks.
The tide surrounding Ohio State seems to be turning, one that was set in motion with the help of both Branham and Liddell.
It’s one that led to the No. 6 recruiting class in the country in 2022, bringing in talent from all over the country like a game-managing point guard in four-star Bruce Thornton and a mismatch-creating power forward in four-star Brice Sensabaugh, players hoping to get that same development the Buckeyes’ two draft picks got when they were in Columbus.
But as Liddell waited, it seemed as though Ohio State still seemed to be getting lost in the shuffle on a national scale, one that had a player that showcased enough to earn a first-round pick, but had another that seemed like a shoe-in first-rounder sitting and waiting.
It’s a program that’s still growing.
It’s a program Holtmann is still putting his stamp on, forming his development style to get players from high school gyms to the NBA stage. He added to those success stories Thursday night with Branham and Liddell.
That’s all that mattered once the names were called.
But for the program Liddell and Branham once played for, Ohio State is still waiting for that breakthrough moment. It’s still waiting to get that attention, that buzz, one accumulated without banging on plastic folding tables.
It’s something Holtmann is still trying to cultivate. And Thursday night seemed to move the needle a bit, even if it wasn’t as much as the program wanted it to.