How Ohio State's two NBA Draft picks represent where the program stands

When he first arrived at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann had two NBA players on his roster.

Jae’Sean Tate and Keita Bates-Diop: two four-star small forwards that had seemingly been a footnote in the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, along with three-star center David Bell, behind five-star guard D’Angelo Russell, the No. 18 player in the country.

While Tate and Bates-Diop thrived in that 2017-18 season, the latter getting drafted while both found a home in the NBA, Holtmann and his coaching staff came into Thursday night continuing to wait for one of their own to be drafted: one that he recruited and developed all the way through, paving the way for success at the next level from Columbus.

Holtmann got that Thursday night.

First came Malaki Branham: the first-year phenom that earned the invitation to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. after being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Coming in as a home-grown Mr. Basketball award-winner from Columbus, Ohio, he grew up because he needed to, taking the rotation spots of two injured veterans and running with it, finding his groove, becoming a go-to scorer and playmaker for the Buckeyes 11 games into his college career.

His name was called, a bit later than expected, but still in the first round, shaking NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand, donning a San Antonio Spurs hat.

And then there was a pause.

It was a pause that was expected. Most mock drafts leading into Thursday night had Branham ahead of Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell — a two-time first-team All-Big Ten forward out of Belleville, Ill. and a consensus third-team All American in 2021-22 — but it wasn’t drastic.

If anything, Liddell was supposed to follow Branham in near succession, giving a boost to the plan Holtmann preached about after the Buckeyes’ loss to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, that first weekend the head coach and his staff have never been able to get out of in their first five years.

“I believe in what we're doing and I'm more than confident it's going to happen,” Holtmann said.

But the pause grew extensive.

The first 30 picks went by, and the second round began. Michigan’s Caleb Houstan, Michigan State’s Max Christie and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens were each selected — all players Liddell and Ohio State had beaten last season.

Liddell was falling, a player whose field goal percentage only improved over the course of his three seasons, who expanded his game on the glass and from 3-point range like NBA scouts told him to do, encouraging him to stay for another season instead of entering the draft after his sophomore year.

Liddell was a 49% shooter, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

Liddell turned into a 6-foot-7, 240-pound positionless force that 40 players were selected ahead of.