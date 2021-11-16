How Ohio State's run game brought the offense back on schedule

For the past two weeks, Ohio State had not been on schedule.

Penalties ravaged the Buckeyes offensive line, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson took the ball backwards more than he had those home-run hits he had against Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers and Indiana.

After Ohio State’s worst performance in the run game since Oct. 20, 2018 — the Buckeyes’ loss to Purdue, their last loss in Big Ten play — head coach Ryan Day’s message shifted to one simple phrase: remaining on schedule.

It was about turning three-yard gains into five-and-six-yard gains. It was about limiting the amount of times the offensive line moved the entire offense back five yards, whether it be snap infractions or false starts.

Day wasn’t asking for much. Based on the talent he had at his disposal — four tackles occupying four offensive line spots, a running back who’s developed into the most explosive freshman in the country — he knew the big hits would come.

It was the consistency in short-yardage situations that the head coach was looking for. And it’s consistency he got when he needed it most against Purdue.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud brought Ohio State in the red zone with a nine-yard pass to Chris Olave, extended even further with a face mask penalty by Purdue safety Cam Allen, bringing Ohio State a first down with six yards to go; an area the Buckeyes had had so much trouble in against Nebraska and Penn State: ending eight of their last 12 scoring drives with a field goal.

On Saturday, Henderson and the Ohio State offensive line did what it needed to do on that first opportunity: taking two rushes for three yards each, pushing the back forward across the goal line for the Buckeyes’ second score of the day.

And then Ohio State did it again.

At the start of the fourth quarter, with Ohio State in the red zone, Henderson combined for 11 yards on two rushes, setting up a five-yard pass to Olave for the Buckeyes’ final score of the day.

“When TreVeyon was down in there inside the 10-yard line, he was making three-yard gains five or six,” Day said. “It doesn’t look like much, but down there, a yard is everything, and he did it.”