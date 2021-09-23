How Ohio State's offensive line still shined without Greg Studrawa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s offensive line knew success against Tulsa was going to come down to the running game.

The Buckeyes were facing a 3-3-5 Golden Hurricane defensive front, a unit that forces opposing offenses to stay patient with the five- and six-yard runs instead of getting greedy with the pass game.

With the emphasis on the offensive line and the running game, Ohio State had to prepare without its leader, Greg Studrawa.

The Ohio State offensive line coach, who had been with the team since 2016, was sidelined after back surgery, missing the Buckeyes’ 41-20 win against Tulsa.

“He’s been kind of talking to those guys remotely, he’s back in the building now, getting back into it,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his weekly radio show. “That was a hard time for him, but give him a lot of credit. His guys played hard in his absence. And with him back in the building again, I think we’re building more and more chemistry.”

Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, who coached offensive linemen at Oklahoma from 2002-05, worked with graduate assistant Kennedy Brooks to make sure the unit was prepared for Week 3 against Tulsa, leading to a 323-yard game with three touchdowns and am average of 7.9 yards per rush.

Even after the Ohio State offensive line was forced to make another change — replacing an injured Thayer Munford with guard Matthew Jones in the first quarter — the Buckeyes adapted, helping freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson to break the single-game record for most rushing yards by an Ohio State freshman, while also allowing only two sacks.

“This is a guy who could have come in and demanded more playing time because he was playing well — he was moved to center and moved back to guard — and all of a sudden he steps up in a big spot and performed well, graded a champion,” Day said.

Ohio State is No. 5 in the conference, averaging 217.3 rushing yards per game.