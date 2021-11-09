How Ohio State's last basket against Akron set the tone for 2021-22 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Knowing what was ahead of his team, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann’s message to his team with 1.2 seconds left was succinct.

Be poised. Run the play. Don’t get rattled.

The last time the Buckeyes took the basketball court, they were rattled, losing as a two-seed to 15-seed Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

But that wasn’t on the minds of the players and coaches at this moment.

This was a new team. Ohio State had started over.

But it was a team about to leave a bad impression, trailing to Akron: a mid-major school, sure, but one Holtmann knew would give his team a fight: leading 66-65 with a second left.

Be poised. Run the play. Don’t get rattled.

It was a big spot for Malaki Branham, but he was “the guy” at that moment. The freshman forward, playing in his first ever game for the Buckeyes, knew the ball had to come to him, something Holtmann said didn’t faze him, not showing nerves, ever.

It was a big spot for Zed Key: the sophomore forward that was aggressive and physical from the start of his season, making each of his first three shots from the paint before any teammate joined him on the scoreboard; the sophomore forward that Holtmann said was “really bad” for the four minutes coming out of halftime, but regrouped and scored four of the Buckeyes’ six points leading into the final play.

Be poised. Run the play. Don’t get rattled.

Justin Ahrens took the ball on the inbound. Key pushed the Akron defender off, looking like he was going to take the ball. Branham, from the paint, snuck his way to the top of the key and took the pass, garnering the attention of both defenders. Key waved his arms, wide open in the paint. In one fluid motion, the freshman swung the pass to the sophomore, connecting on a contested floater for a lead.

A 67-66 win against a mid-major; a game that to many should have never been in doubt. To Key, it was euphoria, running to Ahrens at mid court, jumping, celebrating as if this moment was what Ohio State had been waiting for.

“I couldn’t breathe. I was on the court, I couldn’t breathe,” Key said. “When we got to the huddle, I was like hyperventilating because I couldn’t breathe through the whole thing.”