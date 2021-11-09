How Ohio State's last basket against Akron set the tone for 2021-22 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Knowing what was ahead of his team, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann’s message to his team with 1.2 seconds left was succinct.
Be poised. Run the play. Don’t get rattled.
The last time the Buckeyes took the basketball court, they were rattled, losing as a two-seed to 15-seed Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
But that wasn’t on the minds of the players and coaches at this moment.
This was a new team. Ohio State had started over.
But it was a team about to leave a bad impression, trailing to Akron: a mid-major school, sure, but one Holtmann knew would give his team a fight: leading 66-65 with a second left.
Be poised. Run the play. Don’t get rattled.
It was a big spot for Malaki Branham, but he was “the guy” at that moment. The freshman forward, playing in his first ever game for the Buckeyes, knew the ball had to come to him, something Holtmann said didn’t faze him, not showing nerves, ever.
It was a big spot for Zed Key: the sophomore forward that was aggressive and physical from the start of his season, making each of his first three shots from the paint before any teammate joined him on the scoreboard; the sophomore forward that Holtmann said was “really bad” for the four minutes coming out of halftime, but regrouped and scored four of the Buckeyes’ six points leading into the final play.
Be poised. Run the play. Don’t get rattled.
Justin Ahrens took the ball on the inbound. Key pushed the Akron defender off, looking like he was going to take the ball. Branham, from the paint, snuck his way to the top of the key and took the pass, garnering the attention of both defenders. Key waved his arms, wide open in the paint. In one fluid motion, the freshman swung the pass to the sophomore, connecting on a contested floater for a lead.
A 67-66 win against a mid-major; a game that to many should have never been in doubt. To Key, it was euphoria, running to Ahrens at mid court, jumping, celebrating as if this moment was what Ohio State had been waiting for.
“I couldn’t breathe. I was on the court, I couldn’t breathe,” Key said. “When we got to the huddle, I was like hyperventilating because I couldn’t breathe through the whole thing.”
Ohio State beat Akron by one point. And at that pivotal moment, when everything was on the line, its star wasn’t available.
E.J. Liddell: a player, Holtmann said, who had earned the right to record 25 points and 11 rebounds in the season opener by being one of the Buckeyes’ most consistent and hardest workers through offseason and preseason workouts.
For the majority of the game, Liddell had carried Ohio State through, scoring 12 of the Buckeyes’ 31 second-half points, adding three rebounds and two blocks in the final 20 minutes.
When he needed to be out there, though, Liddell couldn’t, fouling out on the play that looked like it would be the decider: a four-point play off a 3-pointer and a free throw by Akron wing Ali Ali, giving the Zips a one-point lead with six seconds left.
But Liddell said he had a feeling Ohio State would pull out a win, setting the Buckeyes back on course with something they don’t normally see until later in a season: adversity.
“We want things like this,” Liddell said. “We want to face adversity right now so we can learn from these things and keep moving forward. I’m happy it came earlier in the season. A win is a win and we’re going to learn from this.”
Holtmann has a lot to still learn about his team, especially with a team that’s not 100% healthy.
With Seth Towns and Kyle Young out and Justice Sueing playing, but still clearly working his way back with only two points and three rebounds in 15 minutes, Holtmann admitted that he will be searching this year. He’ll be searching for that No. 2 to Liddell, that guys he can count on late in games to make an impact.
Holtmann is still learning about his backcourt: two new players in Meechie Johnson Jr. and Jamari Wheeler replacing C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr., showing growing pains in their first start.
These questions rattled Holtmann’s mind as the season opener against Akron crept nearer. Should he be testing the Buckeyes this early?
“You have a new backcourt, you have some new guys and you really do debate in the offices on whether or not you want to play a quality mid-major like this in the first couple games,” Holtmann said. “I think if we’d have lost, I might of questioned myself in a lot of ways.”
But that wasn’t the mindset Ohio State had when it was down one point with six seconds to play.
The Buckeyes were poise. They ran the play. They didn’t get rattled.
They beat Akron by one point, or in the words of Liddell, “started the season with a heart attack.”
“They shouldn’t look at this like a downfall or a bad thing,” the junior forward said. “We fought through adversity. It came earlier in the season than we expected, but we’re just going to come out next game and learn from this one.”