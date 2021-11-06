How Ohio State's defensive line set the tone for defense's transformation

LINCOLN, Neb. — It doesn’t really matter to Tyreke Smith when he takes the field. It could be after an Ohio State touchdown, a field goal, a three-and-out or a turnover. The mentality remains the same: get a three-and-out or a defensive turnover.

“We just got that mindset in our heads, that relentlessness and that motor to rush with,” the senior defensive end said. “That’s what you have to have when you are rushing. You can’t stop your feet. You can’t stop your hands when you are rushing. You are always trying to make an impact.”

This is the mentality Smith’s always played with on the Ohio State defensive line. Now that he’s back and fully healthy, it’s something he can actually do to his full capability.

The senior defensive end recorded one of five sacks from the Ohio State defense Saturday against Nebraska — four of which came from the defensive line — adding a pass breakup and a quarterback hit with his five tackles.

Smith was just one part of a defense that, other than two 50-plus yard plays, shut down the Nebraska offense.

Nebraska senior wide receiver Samori Toure torched the Buckeyes for both of those 50-plus yard plays from the slot: a 72-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Adrian Martinez and a 53-yard reception that set up Martinez’s one-yard touchdown run.

Other than that, the Cornhuskers struggled, averaging 3.7 yards per play — including 3.3 yards on the ground — converting on only two of 13 attempts on third down: three of which ended with a tackle for loss or a sack.

Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes credits the success on third down to the defensive line, working with a secondary in toughened up coverage to have a chance to rush the quarterback, especially after a week in which the Buckeyes allowed Penn State to convert 11 third downs on 16 chances.

“Larry Johnson is the best defensive line coach in the history of college football in my opinion. If we can make the quarterback hold the ball for an extra count, then those rushers get to show up,” Barnes said. “Defense isn’t played in a vacuum. The front helps the secondary, the secondary helps the front. I think the last couple games we have been able to work in course with each other and make some plays.”