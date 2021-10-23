How Ohio State quickly shifted its focus to Penn State in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day knew TreVeyon Henderson was fine.

After one carry for two yards to start the game, the freshman running back left the field and was seen standing on the sideline without a helmet as redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams took control of leading the Buckeyes run game.

As Day spoke after his team’s 54-7 victory on the road against Indiana Saturday night, he talked about the balance of giving players like Henderson, wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, and redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud the work they had earned in the practices leading up to the game, while also protecting them when games get out of hand, something the Buckeyes have seen a lot recently.

He spoke about Henderson’s importance in the running game, speaking to his ability to run through contact and bringing physicality as a freshman, something that’s pretty much unheard of.

And then Day let something slip.

“If we’re going to make a run at this thing, we have to take care of the football,” Day said.

This isn’t about taking care of the football.

No matter how many times Day talks about how Ohio State is a team in progress, how it hasn’t proved anything yet, the head coach seems to view this team as a group that can “make a run at this thing.”

It certainly had the momentum heading into the off week, outscoring opponents 218-57 in the four weeks after its Week 2 loss to Oregon, using a defense that had not allowed a rushing touchdown since the loss to the Ducks and an offense that has found its footing with players like Stroud and Henderson.

But Day saw Indiana as a restart, an opportunity to set things back to zero and see where Ohio State could go.

“It’s always been about us and that’s what we have to focus on,” Day said “As we head into this game, we kind of figured we had no record. We’re zero and zero. It’s the first win of the second half of the season. That’s the way we’re looking at it.”

However, in that restart, Ohio State saw continuation of what it had been building against Akron, Rutgers and Maryland. Day saw a group of players that was running around out there looking like “they were having fun.”

“That’s the confidence that we want,” he said.