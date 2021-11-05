How Ohio State plans to stop Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez is not a new quarterback for Ohio State.

In three games against the Buckeyes, the Nebraska redshirt junior has been the same guy he’s always been: a multi-use athlete, beating defenses with his arm and with his legs.

As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day prepares to see Martinez for the fourth time in his collegiate career, he said it’s almost if the Buckeyes are about to face Army or Navy.

“It’s really like playing one of the service academies, it’s triple option,” Day said. “Assignment football is very, very important and some guys got the full back, some guy’s got the quarterback and some guy’s got the pitch. We worked on that this week.”

In three games against the Buckeyes previously, the ground game has been important to Martinez. The quarterback has averaged five yards per carry, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including two in his first game against Ohio State in 2018.

This is something Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson have to prepare differently for, keeping an edge on the rush and making sure the defensive line can contain him there, cupping him in the pocket.

“You can’t let him run wild and escape in the pass game,” Day said. “You still have to push the pocket and put pressure on him. But then also in the run game, you have to make sure you are accounting for him and getting him down in space. That changes a little bit how you play your techniques, whether it’s the defensive ends or the safeties coming down to attack for him.”

The passing game has been a bit more difficult for Martinez.

In his first ever performance against the Buckeyes, the freshman completed 22-of-33 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown, bringing Nebraska to within a touchdown of Ohio State at Ohio Stadium.

In his two games against Ohio State since, it’s been a struggle, completing 62.5% of his passes for 152 yards combined with no touchdowns and three interceptions.