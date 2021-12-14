How Ohio State landed four-star DE Caden Curry
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Caden Curry remembers his first football camp at Center Grove High School. “I was running against all the seniors, standing right next to them, trying to keep up with them,” he sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news