COLUMBUS, Ohio - Since 1951, the year that Woody Hayes took over as Ohio State's head coach, five full-time coaches have brought the Buckeyes into battle against the Michigan Wolverines.

Perhaps no head coach for Ohio State has better embodied the spirit of the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan better than Hayes. Unless you were around it see it, though, it may surprise you to learn that Hayes actually lost his first game against the Wolverines.

There's lot of history to be gleamed by looking at Ohio State's coaches in their first bat at the Wolverines. Ohio State's first head coach to play Michigan was David Edwards who lost at Michigan 34-0 in 1897. Edwards wasn't alone in his failure, though, as eight more coaches failed to pick up a win in their first attempt before Sam Willaman finally won against the Wolverines in his first attempt in 1929. While the Buckeyes had picked up four wins in the rivalry at that point, Willaman was the first to win The Game on his first try.

Overall, of the 20 permanent coaches that have played against Michigan, their record in their first game against the Wolverines is a combined 6-11-3 dating back to Edwards' loss in 1897.

Now, with an undefeated season on the line, Ryan Day will have his first crack at the Wolverines on Saturday. While the Big Ten East has already been clinched and the Buckeyes will almost certainly ensure a spot in the College Football Playoffs if they win in Indianapolis next week, this game and the rivalry still means everything to Day and Ohio State. You only get one first shot at Michigan, so Day will certainly try to make the most of it.

With that, let's take a look back at some recent examples of Ohio State coaches' first games against Michigan.

Note: Luke Fickell coached in Ohio State's only loss to Michigan in the last 15 seasons, but given his one-year interim coach status, he won't be highlighted in this piece.