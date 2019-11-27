How Ohio State coaches have fared in their first game against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Since 1951, the year that Woody Hayes took over as Ohio State's head coach, five full-time coaches have brought the Buckeyes into battle against the Michigan Wolverines.
Perhaps no head coach for Ohio State has better embodied the spirit of the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan better than Hayes. Unless you were around it see it, though, it may surprise you to learn that Hayes actually lost his first game against the Wolverines.
There's lot of history to be gleamed by looking at Ohio State's coaches in their first bat at the Wolverines. Ohio State's first head coach to play Michigan was David Edwards who lost at Michigan 34-0 in 1897. Edwards wasn't alone in his failure, though, as eight more coaches failed to pick up a win in their first attempt before Sam Willaman finally won against the Wolverines in his first attempt in 1929. While the Buckeyes had picked up four wins in the rivalry at that point, Willaman was the first to win The Game on his first try.
Overall, of the 20 permanent coaches that have played against Michigan, their record in their first game against the Wolverines is a combined 6-11-3 dating back to Edwards' loss in 1897.
Now, with an undefeated season on the line, Ryan Day will have his first crack at the Wolverines on Saturday. While the Big Ten East has already been clinched and the Buckeyes will almost certainly ensure a spot in the College Football Playoffs if they win in Indianapolis next week, this game and the rivalry still means everything to Day and Ohio State. You only get one first shot at Michigan, so Day will certainly try to make the most of it.
With that, let's take a look back at some recent examples of Ohio State coaches' first games against Michigan.
Note: Luke Fickell coached in Ohio State's only loss to Michigan in the last 15 seasons, but given his one-year interim coach status, he won't be highlighted in this piece.
Woody Hayes
In his first season as head coach in 1951, Woody Hayes and the Buckeyes knocked off No. 1 SMU in the season opener before losing two of their next three games. The Buckeyes went into The Game with a 4-2-2 record including a 0-0 tie with No. 3 Illinois in the final game before Michigan, only the fourth instance of a tie when those teams competed for the Illibuck Trophy.
The Game itself did not feature much of significance as the Wolverines came away with a 7-0 win in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines themselves were only 3-5 coming into the rivalry game, so 1951's contest was for nothing more than bragging rights as both teams were well below Illinois (9-0-1), Purdue (5-4-0) and Wisconsin (7-1-1) within the Western Conference. Hayes would go on to win seven of the next 10 matchups and finish his career against the Wolverines with a 16-11-1 record.
Final: Ohio State 0, Michigan 7
Earle Bruce
