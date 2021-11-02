How Ohio State can return to its offensive dominance against Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud believed Ohio State had the best offense in the country coming into Saturday night’s game against Penn State.

When adversity struck against the best defense the Buckeyes had seen this season in Penn State, when Ohio State had to grind out a win instead of dominating opponents like it had been used to doing, when Stroud left the field of a dogfight instead of a cake walk, the quarterback still believed Ohio State had the best offense in the country.

It just wasn’t perfect.

“That’s the thing about football,” Stroud said. “It’s not a perfect sport. We’re not going to run the ball well every game. We’re not going to throw the ball well every game. It’s just about fight. That’s what we did, and I’m just so proud of my team to keep going.”

The stats still show Ohio State at the top: averaging 548.1 yards per game and 8.24 yards per play — first and second, respectively, in the country. The Buckeyes are tied for sixth with Alabama and SMU with 43 offensive touchdowns.

Stroud remains in the top-10, averaging 324.3 passing yards per game. Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson is still the best running back in the country in terms of yards per carry, averaging 7.9 yards each time he touches the ball.

But there are issues to be addressed, issues that led to Ohio State grading one offensive player as a champion against Penn State: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who brought in six catches on seven receptions for 97 yards.

Ohio State wasn’t the best offense in the country against Penn State.

As Nebraska approaches and big games inch closer, what will it take for the Buckeyes to get back to earning that title?