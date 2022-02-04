How Ohio State became the right fit for QB Devin Brown

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin saw something in Devin Brown he and those around him couldn’t even see yet.

Members of the Badgers coaching staff were at Queen Creek High School in Arizona, about 45 minutes east of Phoenix, to scout linebacker Trey Reynolds. Recruited to help his best friend, Brown, all 5-foot-8, 115 pounds of him, went out to throw. The freshman had good enough arm strength but, especially looking back now, he seemed to be nowhere close to the Division 1 level.

In that session, though, Brown remembers picking Reynolds apart, and, the next week, Wisconsin’s quarterback coach flew out to see the freshman throw and extended his first offer.

“Even my dad asked, ‘Come on coach, really? Is it real? Did you see him?’” Brown recalled.

Brown, a product of former Ohio State quarterback and Queen Creek head coach Joe Germaine, has learned the reality of recruiting quarterbacks, something that he's still trying to wrap his mind around: that collegiate programs can make up their mind about a player after one throw, one quick slant.

Now officially a member of Ohio State ahead of his first collegiate season, Brown remembers what throw he recorded to convince the Buckeyes.

When he was at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah for his senior season, Brown was contacted by Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford. Brown was already committed to USC at the time, but still couldn’t believe it.

Shortly after, Ohio State sent quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis out to Utah to watch Brown throw.

“It was a raining practice, the ball was like 10 pounds, but we were still getting after it,” Brown remembered. “It was dumping on us. Coach Dennis has a video. He’s just standing out there in jeans and a shirt and maybe it’s like 20 degrees and pouring rain on him. He just loved it.

“From that day, he knew I was the guy he wanted.”

He was the quarterback Ryan Day wanted too.

“I was sold when I watched his film and got him on the phone,” the Ohio State head coach said. “Then he showed me a film of him windmill dunking and that put me over the top.”

Brown was offered to be a Buckeye Oct. 12, 2021. Day, Dennis and the program as a whole were convinced they had found their quarterback in 2022.

That’s when the convincing has to be turned to Brown.