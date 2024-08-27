How Mitchell Melton's 'basketball on grass' can help Ohio State's pass rush
COLUMBUS — Ohio State strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti would prefer that Buckeye football players not play basketball during spring practice, fall camp, the season — every, really. So...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news