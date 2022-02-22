Malaki Branham's maturity brings Ohio State back against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann always has six things he puts on every set of game notes.

The six things are personal to him, important to him both in life and in coaching, six things he can’t forget. The Ohio State head coach wasn’t ready to share each of them after his team’s comeback win against Indiana Monday, but one of those things stood out as particularly relevant: stay in the moment.

It’s an adage that encourages him to be as present as possible, not to look too far ahead about what a game means long term, not to wallow or celebrate what had happened in the game prior.

Simply, it’s the ability to have a short-term memory, something Holtmann has built as the foundation of his program, something E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens, Jamari Wheeler and Justice Sueing embrace and push out to the rest of the locker room: the day-by-day grind, the daily hustle no matter what happens the day before.

That never changes, just like that list of leaders Holtmann mentioned as the reason why Ohio State has not had a single losing streak this season, following up each of the Buckeyes’ seven losses with a win.

What does change is the cast of characters that make that response possible. And for the majority of Monday’s game against the Hoosiers, Liddell wasn’t the answer.

He was struggling to get to his spots, failing to find consistent offensive looks, not being the dominant Liddell that Big Ten teams had seen all season long. Ohio State was forced to delegate, something Holtmann challenged his players to find a way to do after the Iowa loss Saturday: find a way to win outside the playmaking abilities of the star forward.

It’s the role Malaki Branham is continuing to work his way toward, a freshman who describes himself as someone who’s always looking to make the right play.

“I’m not really a guy that forces up a bad shot,” Branham said. “I just kind of read the game. It’s kind of slowing down for me.”

It’s what Holtmann loves about Branham: his high maturity level, calling him the most mature freshman he has ever coached, seeing an increased IQ and feel for the game grow each time he takes the court.

Taking the ball with less than 20 seconds to go in regulation trailing by two, Branham put that IQ and feel to work.