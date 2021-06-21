How Liddell, Washington fared in Sunday's G League Elite Camp scrimmage

Washington's group got the win, coming back from down nine points at halftime to edge Liddell and company by a final score of 80-74. But how did each Buckeye perform individually?

The two Ohio State players showed off their skills in a live-action five-on-five scrimmage Sunday, which saw Washington's squad square off directly with Liddell's, with a slew of other familiar faces from the Big Ten mixed in as well.

Buckeye basketball stars E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington are among the 40 players hoping to earn an invite to the 2021 NBA Combine this week with standout performances at the G League Elite Camp, which wraps up Monday in Chicago.

Washington came off the bench, but still logged more playing time than anyone on his team alongside Michigan guard Chaundee Brown, as both notched nearly 22 minutes. Washington scored 13 points, second-most on his team behind former Coastal Carolina guard and current Michigan commit Devante Jones, who had 15.

Buckeye fans won't be shocked to hear that Washington's 12 field-goal attempts were more than any other player in the scrimmage, as the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native shot 5-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-8 from 3-point range. Washington added two assists and two rebounds to his box score totals, and he and Brown both finished with a game-high +/– of 20.

Liddell had a quieter day offensively on the other side, scoring five points on 2-for-5 shooting, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range. Liddell pulled down a team second-best six rebounds, but finished with the worst +/– of any of his team's starters, at –6.

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins led Liddell's team with 15 points, while 7-foot Michigan center and this past season's Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson put up 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

In the second scrimmage of the day, which featured a different set of 20 players dispersed between two teams, former Buckeye guard DJ Carton had seven points, six boards and four assists in a losing effort against Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn's squad.

Former Minnesota guard Marcus Carr led Carton's group with 21 points, and on the other side, Cockburn had 13 of his own in a productive performance.

One day of Elite Camp action remains for Liddell, Washington and company, but it won't be long before they find out if they've done enough to earn an NBA Combine invite.