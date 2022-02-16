How Jamari Wheeler sparked Ohio State's dominance vs. Minnesota with one 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann doesn’t believe in a “tale of two halves” in Big Ten play.

The Ohio State head coach launched into an impassioned postgame soliloquy directed at fans who felt that the Buckeyes — the No. 18 team in the nation, the No. 4 team in the Big Ten — should be blowing teams out from the jump, leaving for the halftime break with a secure, double-digit lead already in hand.

“Like come on now?” Holtmann scoffed. “Have you ever played?”

The head coach instead described winning in Big Ten play, no matter where the opponent is ranked, as a “slow drip,” stringing successful single possessions together to allow his team to stretch its lead late.

It’s what Ohio State did against Minnesota.

After struggling with the Golden Gophers’ zone in the first half, leaving for the halftime break with 23 points and too many turnovers despite an elite defensive performance on the other end, that slow drip began with each made 3, with each defensive stop.

Ohio State began to stretch its lead and dominated against a Minnesota team that has struggled in Big Ten play.

The “slow drip” quickly became an overflow of offensive efficiency and defensive prowess.

But based on Jamari Wheeler’s performance, a “tale of two halves” is really the only way to describe what happened Tuesday night.

To the redshirt senior guard, the first 20 minutes of the 25-point win was the worst half of basketball Ohio State has played all season.

And it started with him.

Wheeler was the first to admit he wasn’t himself: recording two “dumb” fouls in the first two minutes, forcing himself to the bench, watching a stagnant and lethargic offense just standing there, unable to penetrate Minnesota’s zone no matter how many shots were forced up.

“We were just lazy, basically,” Wheeler said.

Ohio State needed a spark.