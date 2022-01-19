How important is offensive line depth for Ohio State in 2022?

All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.

Ohio State's offensive line didn't really need all that much depth in 2021.

The Buckeyes had its five starters — center Luke Wypler, right tackle Dawand Jones, right guard Paris Johnson Jr., left guard Thayer Munford and left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere — account for 82.3% of all snaps by offensive linemen this past season. Add in Matthew Jones, who played the role of the sixth-man — playing both guard spots, while also backing up Wypler at center — and you have 92.1% of offensive line snaps, with only one other player playing more than 100 snaps: 2021 five-star guard Donovan Jackson.

With that configuration, the Buckeyes had the No. 5 rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 180.3 yards per game, while leading the league with 5.5 yards per rush — third-best in the country.

The Buckeyes also finished with the second-least amount of sacks allowed in 2021, giving up 17 sacks for 133 yards lost in 13 games.

Ohio State will have new eyes in its room with former UCLA offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Justin Frye taking the reins from Greg Studrawa.

In Frye's first season, Ohio State will have a severe drop off in experience after its starting lineup.

Each of Ohio State's most experienced linemen will likely start in 2022: Dawand Jones, Wypler and Johnson will each return to the starting line, with Johnson moving out to tackle — his original position. Matthew Jones will likely fill in one of the guard spots.

Harry Miller, who played only 26 snaps over two games in 2021 due to health issues including a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season after the Maryland game, is likely to be in contention for the other guard spot after being the primary starter at left guard in 2020. Jackson will also likely get a chance to win a starting guard job too.

One of those three will likely also fill in the versatility role Matthew Jones occupied for the majority of the 2021 season.

But after those seven players, there's a severe drop off.

Josh Fryar is Ohio State's next-most experienced offensive tackle, but played 76 snaps at right tackle and 18 snaps at left tackle this past season, with a season-high 27 snaps against Michigan State.

A lot of Ohio State's tackle depth comes from the 2022 class, signing three tackles: four-stars Tegra Tshabola and George Fitzpatrick, along with three-star Avery Henry.

As for the center position behind Wypler, both Matthew Jones and Miller have experience, while Toby Wilson filled in at times in 2021. The Buckeyes also brought in four-star center Carson Hinzman to man the middle of the offensive line, along with the possibility of playing guard.

And while four of the five spots seem set ahead of the Sept. 3 opener against Notre Dame, it will be most interesting to see how Frye develops the depth needed to get through a season with eyes on a College Football Playoff berth.

There should be a bit of an idea about where the line stands during the spring game, but Ohio State only have one early-enrollee at the position — Fitzpatrick — with the rest coming ahead of summer workouts.

What will that second line look like?

There doesn't seem to be a distinct answer at this point, but it seems like Frye and Ohio State are hoping it doesn't have to come to that point.