How important are former Ohio State players to the Cincinnati Bengals?

Ohio State will have plenty to cheer for Sunday.

Seven former Buckeyes will take the field with a chance to get to the Super Bowl, including defensive end Nick Bosa and running back Trey Sermon and Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, who is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

But no team is filled with more Buckeyes than the Cincinnati Bengals.

All five Ohio State alums played together in the 2015 season: safety Vonn Bell and cornerback Eli Apple, along defensive end Sam Hubbard, quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, who were each in the 2015 recruiting class.

The five represent a golden era for Ohio State football from 2013 — the start of Bell’s first season with the Buckeyes, — to 2018: Prince’s final year on the Buckeyes’ offensive line. It was a span where Ohio State went to the College Football Playoff twice and won a national title.

Now after crossing paths at Ohio State, those five are not starting for the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the next level, Bell, Hubbard, Apple and Prince have found a home.

Since being selected 10th overall by the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft, Apple has five interceptions in 73 games, finishing with 75 tackles between the Giants and New Orleans Saints in 2018.

Bell, a second-round draft pick in 2016 by the Saints, has not had a season in which he has recorded less than 83 tackles as a safety, adding 22 career tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks in six seasons split between the Saints and Bengals.

Prince, has found a place as a starter as of late after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, starting six of the Bengals last seven games at tackle, allowing four sacks, five hits, 16 hurries and 25 pressures this season.

At defensive end, Hubbard, a third-round pick in 2018 by the Bengals, found a stable piece to their rushing attack, recording 24 sacks and 34 tackles for loss, including two double-digit seasons in 2019 and 2021, in four years.