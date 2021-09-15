How does Ohio State replace Josh Proctor?

In a positional unit hampered by youth and inexperience, senior safety Josh Proctor stood alone as a veteran for the young guys. That all changed in the third quarter of then-No. 3 Ohio State’s home loss to then-No. 12 Oregon, when Proctor took a shot to the leg and was carted off the field. Head coach Ryan Day confirmed Monday that Proctor would miss the rest of the season with a fracture on 97.1 The Fan’s “Buckeye Roundtable.” With Proctor sidelined for the rest of the season, Day admitted that he’s a bit concerned about the steadiness of the safety unit without their veteran leader. “We need experience on defense right now. We don’t have a lot of guys with experience. When you lose a guy like that, it hurts because he has played for us,” Day said. “When you look back there, there’s a lot of guys that haven’t. That’s been a shot.”

Serving as the free safety on a defense that has been torched in the season’s first two weeks, ranking 109th in scoring defense in the FBS, Proctor’s absence will certainly make an already bad situation even worse. With the single-high safety playing a hand in both the Buckeyes’ rush and pass defenses, Ohio State’s rankings are uncharacteristic in those aspects — landing at 123rd in rush yards allowed and 77th in passing yards allowed. As the Buckeyes’ defense has struggled to start the season, Day said they’ve failed to meet expectations on that end to this point. “But when you look at the results over the last couple games and coming off of last year, it’s not what we expect here,” Day said. “That’s all part of looking at how we need to move forward.” There are several candidates that are likely competing to fill the void left by Proctor’s injury, mostly young safeties.

Bryson Shaw, left, may get the first shot at replacing Proctor (Scott Stuart)