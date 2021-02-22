BuckeyeGrove - How do Buckeyes overcome looming size disadvantage?

Ohio State has a size problem.

Hunter Dickinson certainly wasn’t the first player to expose this significant weakness, but he pounded the point home in No. 3 Michigan’s 92-87 win over the Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon.

The 7-foot-1 Michigan freshman had his way on the interior, scoring around the rim and snagging a number of critical offensive rebounds on his way to a 22-point, nine-rebound, two-assist, two-block outing.

The utter dominance of Dickinson didn’t just result in impressive statistics. There was an obvious connection between Ohio State’s inability to string together late-game stops and the big man’s presence on the court.

It wasn’t just his scoring. This game opened with a pair of impressive cross-court passes from Dickinson after he was doubled in the post. It was a preview of what was to come.

“His length and size, at the end of the day, bothered us. So we’ll have to figure out how to do a better job of that in certain situations,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Give them credit. I think the shooting around him, the way they pass it and shoot it around him-- they’ve got an older team that you can tell has played together and won.”

The process went something like this: Dickinson receives a post touch. Ohio State, having no player over 6-foot-8, is forced to double-team the hulking freshman as soon as he puts the ball on the court.



Dickinson responds with a well-timed, accurate pass to a shooter, who beats a Buckeye defender, drives into the paint, and kicks out again.

Rinse and repeat until the Ohio State defense has scrambled itself into a dizzy and Michigan is rewarded with an open 3-pointer.



The Wolverines’ whirlwind of passes around the perimeter were a direct result of the attention their center demanded all game long.



Though only credited with two official assists, Dickinson would have nearly had himself a triple-double if the countless open shots he created were added to that tally.