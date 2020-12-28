BuckeyeGrove - How different Buckeyes felt without Olave - and how crucial he'll be in CFP

As the Buckeyes were celebrating their fourth-consecutive Big Ten Championship on Dec. 19, a familiar face wasn’t on stage nor the field.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave was deemed unavailable on No. 3 Ohio State’s status report an hour before kickoff against then-No. 14 Northwestern, and the Buckeyes offensive game plan had be retooled.

"I’ve never played a game without him, so since I got here, he’s been here," sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson said. "He’s been a big impact on our offense. It was definitely different not having Chris out there. Some of the play calls you usually see called don’t get called."