How Bradley Robinson became Ohio State's main Michigan man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bradley Robinson was initially going to transfer to Michigan.

After three semesters at Michigan State, Robinson was looking to transfer from East Lansing to find a new fit, thinking the best path would be to follow his brother Andrew Robinson and become a Wolverine.

Bradley Robinson was so close to joining what he now refers to "That Team Up North," coming within a week of signing a lease to an apartment in Ann Arbor, when he got a text from his long-snapping coach Chris Rubio.

"'Hey, Ohio State is going to call you at some point today,'" Robinson remembered reading.

"I was like, 'Are you serious? No. There's no way. That's not real,'" he said.

The call came from Kerry Coombs, telling him Ohio State needed a guy like him, a player to help the team out, to add depth and compete for a spot.

"It was kind of one of those things that was surreal in the moment, like 'Ohio State is calling me. I didn't reach out to them,'" Robinson said. "'They reached out to me and called me.'"

Robinson grew up watching Big Ten football, watching former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, growing up a Michigan State fan because his father went to the school.

And even with an apartment lease hanging in the balance in Ann Arbor, Robinson was encouraged to weigh all his options prior to making a decision official.

"Me and my dad were like, 'They are kind of the enemy, but why no go and visit,'" Robinson said. "'Say that you did.'"

Robinson arrived in Columbus in 2017 with no expectations. But after further conversations with Coombs and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, Robinson found a home with Ohio State as a walk-on, earning and holding onto the starting long-snapper job for each of the past two seasons.

On Saturday, Robinson will participate in Ohio State's pregame senior day ceremony at the Buckeyes' final home game of the 2021 season.

Even with a sixth year of eligibility on the table if he wants it — a decision, he said, that hasn't been made yet — Robinson said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to have his ceremony against his former team.

But honestly, Robinson said he thrives in the shadows.

His success as a long-snapper, he said, is based on how kicker Noah Ruggles and punter Jesse Mirco do.

"That's the only recognition I need," Robinson said. "If they are getting the recognition, that's all I need. That means I'm doing my job."

This is leadership Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sees on a daily basis, saying that he sees Robinson taking in a new kicker and new punter in 2021 and being that example of a veteran among the specialists, setting the expectation of the room even when many eyes aren't on them.