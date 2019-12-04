COLUMBUS, Ohio - It’s been said that it’s difficult to beat the same team twice in one season. Ohio State will have their work cut out for them when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship Game this weekend and attempt to do just that.

This is a fairly rare occasion for Ohio State as it hasn’t happened since the Big Ten introduced their conference championship game, so while it has happened in the past, the Buckeyes will be going into the conference championship game for the first time having already matched up with their opponent.

This will be a new experience for the players, but for the coaching staff including NFL veterans Ryan Day and Jeff Hafley, playing teams twice in the same season was a given when coaching in the big leagues.

“I think it's how you handle it, finding that right balance of wrinkles, but also the things that our guys can play well, they can play with a clear mind,” Day said. “In games like this, it comes down to players, not plays. But you also don't want to get out-schemed. Giving them a good, clean plan with enough wrinkles is critical.”