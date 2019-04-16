COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio’s weather warmed up this week, bringing consistent 60-70 degree highs for the first time since September.

If Ohio State’s bats dictated the heat Tuesday night in Bill Davis Stadium, fans may have been advised to stay indoors.

The Buckeyes (21-17, 4-5 Big Ten) sizzled their way past Xavier (14-23, 5-1 Big East) 8-5, in a game not nearly as close as the score indicates.

It did this on the back of junior right fielder Dominic Canzone (three-for-five, one RBI, two runs), 13 hits and multiple diving plays in the field. Those things, and a pleasantly surprising outing from redshirt senior pitcher Thomas Waning.

After surrendering two runs two outs into his first career start, Xavier freshman pitcher Nathan Berg finally seemed to settle in, retiring three consecutive Ohio State hitters.

Then Canzone catapulted a first-pitch fastball deep into the twilight, a ball that soared at least 40 feet beyond the right field wall.

It didn’t stop there. Ohio State senior second baseman Kobie Foppe hit a double immediately after, then senior left fielder Brady Cherry punched one out over the left-center field wall. The score already stood 5-0 Buckeyes after two innings.

Meanwhile, Waning, making his first career start and surpassing 2.2 innings for the first time, held things down on the hill.

Pitching four shutout innings, Waning allowed no runs on one hit and struck out two Musketeer batters.

All against a Xavier offense that averages 5.4 runs per game on the season.

Canzone provided crucial assistance in the field, securing a pair of diving catches to prevent base hits.

The offense continued to pour it on in the fourth, mounting a two-out rally against Xavier senior pitcher Matt Kent.

Canzone started things off with a single, later scoring on a triple by junior first baseman Conner Pohl.

Sophomore catcher Dillon Dingler brought Pohl home with a single, then scored on another single by freshman shortstop Nick Dezenzo. 8-0 Buckeyes after four.

A bevy of pitchers continued what Wanning started, each taking a turn pitching an inning. Freshman Brayden Root struck out the side in his appearance.

Ohio State emptied the bench soon thereafter. Five offensive substitutions entered the lineup in the eighth inning.

Cherry even took the mound for a few outs, which allowed Xavier to score all five of its runs. Three walks were issued and Xavier senior shortstop Chris Givin belted a grand slam.

Ohio State junior pitcher Andrew Magno closed it out with his sixth save of the season.

The win keeps momentum for the Buckeyes after a huge series victory against Big Ten-leading Michigan. They'll look to keep the bats hot during a three-game road trip against Maryland this weekend.